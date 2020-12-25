Amit Shah to Reach Ghy Tomorrow for 2-day Visit

By Pratidin Bureau
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Guwahati on Friday morning for his two-day visit to Assam. The home minister will distribute financial grants to 8000 naamghars in Assam through a programme at Amingaon.

According to the schedule during his visit to the state, Shah will provide Rs. 150 crore for the development project of Batadrava Than in Bordua, Nagaon. He will also lay foundation stone of 2nd Medical College in Guwahati and nine Law Colleges to be established across the state.

After distributing the financial aid and foundation stone laying ceremony, the home minister will sit in a meeting with the Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police.

Shah will also participate in a meeting with core committee of BJP and the new council members of BTC.

On December 27, he will visit Kamakhya Temple and will move to Manipur. He will lay the foundation stones of the Churachandpur Medical College, the state government guest house at Imphal, the Manipur Bhawan, Dwarka in New Delhi, the IIT at Muongkhong, the State Police Headquarters at Imphal, and the Integrated Command and Control Centre City in Imphal.

