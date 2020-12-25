Amit Shah To Receive Grand Welcome – Himanta

Assam Cabinet Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is all set to welcome Union Minister Amit Shah on his two-day visit to Assam.

Sarma, while addressing a press conference at Janata Bhawan on Friday, said that Amit Shah will get a grand welcome at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport.

He said that 3,000 community artists will be performing at Amit Shah’s welcome event. Shah will reach Barjhar airport between 10:30 to 11 at night. 10,000 earthen lamps will also be lit from Borjhar to National Highway.

A special program will also be held tomorrow at 1 am in Amingaon. He will spend the night there in a bungalow.

He informed about the setting up of another medical college in Guwahati. Shah will lay the foundation stone of the big project tomorrow. This hospital will be the largest all over India.

Additionally, Rs. 186 crore will be sanctioned by Shah for the development project of Batadrava Than in Bordua, Nagaon. Shah will also inaugurate nine Law Colleges, which are to be established across the state.

Furthermore, Shah will also participate in a meeting with the core committee of BJP and the new council members of BTC. On December 27, Shah is slated to visit Kamakhya Temple and later leave for Manipur.

In the press meet, Sarma also mentioned about MMCH which will be renovated to a super specialty hospital soon.

A 2500km four-lane from Nagaon to Batadrava Thana road will also be built under the ‘Assam Mala’ project. Rs 220 crore has been sanctioned for the same, said Sarma.