Amit Shah To Visit Assam Again On Feb 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be visiting Assam once again on February 11.

During his visit, the minister is slated to visit Koch royal scion Ananta Rai in Bongaigaon, sources said.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and cabinet minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will also be accompanying him to Rai’s residence.

Earlier last month, Shah was on a 2-day visit to poll-bound Assam and held meetings with BJP party workers. He later addressed two public gatherings in Kokrajhar and Nalbari the following day.

Assam Legislative Assembly elections will be held in April-May this year.