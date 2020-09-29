Amnesty Intl. Stops India Work After Govt Freezes A/c

The work of Amnesty International – the Human rights watchdog – in India has come to a “grinding halt” after the government of India froze all its accounts.

The organization, which has been critical of many government agencies in the past in the sphere of human rights, said in a statement on its website that “the complete freezing of Amnesty International India’s bank accounts by the Government of India which it came to know on 10 September 2020, brings all the work being done by the organization to a grinding halt.”

It has further informed that such a move has forced the organization to lay off its employees in India as well as pause its ongoing research work.

Hindustan Times quoted Avinash Kumar, Executive Director of Amnesty International India as saying, “For a movement that has done nothing but raise its voices against injustice, this latest attack is akin to freezing dissent.”

The statement made by the NGO also said that it stood in full compliance with all applicable Indian and international laws.

It is to be noted that the Government of India has freezed all the bank accounts of Amnesty International India on the allegations of money laundering and suspected violations of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act.