Amulya Kakati Memorial Award To Folk Artist Dhoroni Banikya

Folk artist Dhoroni Banikya from Bongaigaon district will be conferred with the Swabhav Shilpi Amulya Kakati Memorial Award 2021 for his contribution towards promoting and preserving the cultural heritage of the state through his work.

The award ceremony will be held on February 9, at the Vivekananda Kendra auditorium in Guwahati.

The Secretary of Students’-Artists’-Litterateurs’ Welfare Trust of the All Guwahati Students Union, Bipul Rabha shared this in a press conference held today.

The award is constituted to withhold the legacy of eminent actor, director, producer, scriptwriter and playwright Amulya Kakati.

The award consists of a memento sculpted by eminent sculptor Biren Singha and cash.