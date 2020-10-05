Andhra: 27 School Students Test COVID-19+

Around 27 students of class 9 and 10 in two schools have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram, an NDTV report stated.

Although schools were supposed to reopen on November 2, the students were reportedly were going to school informally with the consent of their parents, the NDTV report said.

The students detected with the virus are asymptomatic and belong to different villages. Nine students have tested positive in one school, of which six are under institutional care, while in the other school 18 have tested positive including nine boys and nine girls.

G Vijaya Lakshmi, a local Education Officer, said 108 people, including students and teachers, were tested for the virus form one village alone, the report added.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram collector M Hari Jawaharlal has instructed the schools to not reopen on Monday without permission.