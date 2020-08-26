Andhra: Congress Leader Dies By Suicide Over Covid Worries

Congress Leader Sirigirireddy Gangi Reddy from Andhra Pradesh has allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train after testing positive for Covid-19.

Reddy, 55, was Congress vice-president from Kadapa district in Andhra Pradesh. He was undergoing treatment for coronavirus at a private hospital in Proddutur town.

Reddy went missing from the hospital on Sunday after which a police complaint was filed. His body was later found on the railway tracks near Sunnapurallapalle on Tuesday night.

A suicide note was recovered in which the deceased held no one responsible for his death. “The deceased in the note, said he was depressed over testing positive for Covid-19 and took the extreme step,” said Sub-Inspector Y Srinivasulu.

“Congress party Kadapa district vice president Sirigirireddy Gangireddy’s sudden death is very shocking. He was a very active worker, good orator, and good worker of the party. He used to work on labour issues. He was a brave person. But he lost emotional balance after knowing that he is corona positive, and jumped before a train and died,” said AP Congress Commitee President N Tulasi Reddy, expressing shock over the death.