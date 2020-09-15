Angry Relatives of Patient Take Away Hospital’s Oxygen Cylinder

In an unusual incident, the relatives of a critically ill patient reportedly forcibly took away an oxygen cylinder from eastern Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) Ballia district government hospital after the critically ill patient was referred to a hospital in Varanasi on September 13.

The incident, as per Hindustan Times, has been confirmed by the Police.

The report quoted the chief pharmacist at the healthcare facility Ramesh Prasad Gupta as saying that the patient named Ankit Singh was admitted there on September 12.

He further added that Dr Anurag Singh, pharmacist Pankaj Upadhyaya and ward boy Sanjay Kumar were on duty and Singh received proper treatment.

However, because of his critical condition, he was referred to a hospital in Varanasi the following day.

It was then that his kins took away the oxygen cylinder.

Dr BP Singh, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, was reportedly informed about the incident.

The Police is reportedly probing the incident.