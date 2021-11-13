Anguished Over Cowardly Attack On Assam Rifles: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed condolence over the seven deaths including an Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife and son, as well as four soldiers in a terror attack in Manipur.

“Anguished over a cowardly attack on Assam Rifles’ convoy in Manipur. I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation stands firmly with our valiant security forces. The sacrifices of our brave soldiers will not go in vain,” tweeted Shah.

The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and 8-year-old son and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur today.

Four other soldiers sustained injuries in the attack in Churachandpur district in Manipur, according to the Indian Army. The incident took place around 10 am on Saturday near S Sehken village under Behiang police station.