Anna Hazare to Begin Indefinite Fast from Jan 30

Social activist Anna Hazare will begin an indefinite fast from January 30 at his hometown Ralegan Siddhi in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra over various demands related to the farmers. He also urged his supporters to protest from their respective locations to support the farmers.

In a press statement, the 84-year old activist said, “I have been agitating for the crucial demands of farmers for the last four years. It seems like the government is not taking proper decisions on the issue of farmers. The government is not sensitive towards the farmers.”

The activist said that they have kept the demands before the Central government time and again. “I even wrote letters to the Prime Minister and Union Agriculture Minister five times in the last three months but the government has not reached a proper solution regarding the demands so far,” he added in the statement.

Mentioning his struggles in the statement, Hazare said he had launched a hunger strike in Delhi on March 23, 2018, after which the PMO gave a written assurance on March 29 on the MSP demand and other issues.

The government did not comply with the same forcing him to go on another strike in Ralegan-Siddhi from January 30, 2019, and a week later, the Union Agriculture Minister and then Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis discussed the issue with him.

“In the past 40 years, I have organized many agitations. The Lokpal Movement was in New Delhi where lakhs of people from across India joined, but not a stone was thrown. Peace is the power for this struggle, which Gandhiji has taught us,” he said.