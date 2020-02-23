Anti-CAA Movement Completely Motivated by “Politics”: HBS

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, addressing a meeting of BJP supporters in Dibrugarh of Assam at a ‘Sankalpa Samaroh’ on Sunday, proclaimed that the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act movement is entirely motivated by “politics”.

Turning down heavily on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act brigade, Sarma slammed the protesters for plotting to sabotage “development” in the State. Sarma also condemned the protesters for allegedly burning down the house of BJP MLA Binod Hazarika and vandalizing Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra’s property. “I have never seen a protest in which protests are being carried out during the day and nights are reserved for collecting donations”, Sarma added.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also alleged that the anti-CAA movement is “political” in nature and claimed that the participants of the movement were attempting to topple the BJP by pressurizing their workers and followers to forfeit their support towards the saffron party.

Hailing the BJP’s “development” activities in the State of Assam, Sarma also claimed that if these contributions to the state of Assam are to continue, within 5 years, the State will be regarded as one of the top 5 states in the entire nation.

Addressing the people of Dibrugarh, Sarma said that in Tinsukia, works on a Medical College has been initiated, while another one is in the works in Charaideo district nearby. Sarma also informed that a hospital to cure as many as 300 cancer patients at once is in the works in Dibrugarh.

Meanwhile, Assam continues to rise in protest against the amendment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act that seeks to grant asylum to non-Muslims from Muslim countries, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan. Several indigenous bodies and student organizations in Assam and other Northeastern states have raised a battle cry against the CAA that is seen as a threat to the language, culture, and identity of the Northeast’s indigenous people and a movement against the legislation continues in several pockets of the State.