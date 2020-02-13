Anti-CAA Protest Will be More Powerful: Kamrul Islam

Assam Youth Congress President Kamrul Islam Choudhury on Thursday said that protests against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be more intense from February 14.

Addressing a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan after releasing from Guwahati Central Jail, Choudhury said that the state government tried to give a different outlook to the anti-CAA protests. “Although we have been arrested, the police have failed to provide any valid proof. We have protested to save our motherland and will protest in the future. We are not afraid to go to jail. Many obedient have been arrested without any valid reason,” said Choudhury.

Criticizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Choudhury said that the PM talks about “Mann ki Baat” but he does not understand the feelings of the people of Assam.

The BJP has jumped into as we have revealed the coal syndicate, corruption in the agriculture department adding that a section of BJP youth leaders are running the syndicate in the state but no action has been taken against them, said Choudhury.

The youth congress president also stated that they will reveal everything in the near future.

Reacting on the statement made by AIUDF leader Aminul Islam, Choudhury said that this was also a plan of BJP adding that Islam had made the statement on the instruction of the saffron party.