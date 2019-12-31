Anti-CAA Protests Affects Assam Tourism: ATDC

The Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) Chairman, Jayanta Malla Baruah said that the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have deeply affected the tourism sector in the state.

Addressing a press conference, the ATDC Chairman said that the tourists have not visited the state as the developed nations have spread negative news of Assam adding that the tourism sector has been deeply affected in its peak season due to the ongoing protests against CAA.

He further stated that the loss will need at least 2-3 years to compensate. “From December 11-25, the hotels in Guwahati have incurred a loss of Rs. 3crore 25 lakhs,” said Baruah.

He also reiterated that the tourism department has contacted Google and said that only positive news will be delivered regarding the tourism sector. He also stated that the visit of Japan Prime Minister has been postponed not cancelled.

The Chairman also announced that the tourism department will organize roadshow in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai to bring back the significance of tourism in the state.