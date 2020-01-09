Anti C(A)A Protests Continue In Assam

Protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019, CAA continued in various parts of Assam. The Bengali Community of Barhat, Charaideu district gathered in the Barhat Club Playground in protest against CAA. Stating BJP MLA Siladitya Deb is not the guardian of the Bengali community and that they will not follow him, said Bengali Community.

In Chabua, home town of CM Sarbananda Sonowal the tea garden workers stopped all work in protest of C(A)A.

In another protest .organized by All Assam Student Union against CAA, held at Chapanala, Chabua. central executive member of AASU, Rantu Sharma said that Himanta Biswa Sarma is vagabond and mad.

On the other hand, Congress also held a number of protests in Chirang and Gosaigaon against the Citizenship Act. APCC President Ripun bora while commenting on the Citizenship Act at Chirrang said that all thought the BJP said the Citizenship Act will not be implemented in the six schedule area, the people of BTAD don’t believe in the promise of the party.

Bora further reiterated that if CAA is bad for the areas with inner line permits then how it is good for the rest of the North-Eastern region including Assam.

Meanwhile, the AASU along with other organization has organized Ranasinga in Lanka and other parts of the state.