Anuskha Sharma Slams Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar finds himself on a sticky wicket over his remarks about cricketer Virat Kohli while doing commentary during Friday’s IPL match between RCB and KXIP.

The remark, which had overtones of mockery in it, involved Virat’s wife Anushka Sharma too. The actress, in response to the remark, has meanwhile shot back at Gavaskar calling the comment “distasteful”. She also questioned why is she being blamed for her husband’s performance.

Sharma vented herself out on Instagram and said, “It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?”

Expressing clear disapproval of the remark of Gavaskar, she further wrote, “Mr. Gavaskar your message is distasteful is a fact but I would love for you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I am sure over the years you have respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game.”

Earlier, in his commentary, Gavaskar, in a tongue-and-cheek manner, blamed Kohli’s poor fielding performance on the fact that he practiced only with his wife Anushka during lockdown instead of proper practice.

He had said in Hindi, “Ab joh lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling ki practice ki unhone, wo video dekhi hai (reference to a viral video), usse to kuch nahi hona hai .”

In the game, Kohli dropped his KXIP counterpart KL Rahul twice — once in the 17th over at deep square-leg when he was batting on 83 and then again in the 18th over when he was on 89. Rahul went to score a gutsy and thrilling 69-ball 132 – highest score by an Indian cricketer in the IPL format so far.