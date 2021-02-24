Top StoriesRegional

APCC Collects Over 1 Lakh Gamosas For Anti-CAA Memorial

By Pratidin Bureau
68

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has collected over 1 lakh Anti-CAA gamosas so far through its collection drive which was announced early this month.

APCC had promised to build Anti-CAA memorial in Guwahati if voted to power and put up the signed gamosas on it.

“Resonating with the plight of the people in Assam, the Congress cadres have been able to garner over one lakh gamosa through its door-to-door collection drive. In just a few days, people from across the State have poured their sentiments, on their Gamosas and handed them over to various senior Congress leaders, marking their dissent against the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by the BJP Government,” the Congress said in a statement.

Related News

Puducherry: Cabinet Approves President’s Rule

Himanta Inaugurates Hojai Civil Hospital

Sardar Patel Stadium Renamed As Narendra Modi Stadium

Anupam Nath Conferred With Parag Kumar Das Journalist Award

“1 lakh gamosas within days is a testimony of the extraordinary response from across the State to Assam Congress’ ‘My Anti-CAA Gamosa’ collection drive! Grateful to people for coming all out in support of our endeavours to ensure CAA is out for good in Assam,” said Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi.

“Our hope for a united and prosperous future for Assam is alive and thriving, as people have truly risen up to fight back divisive forces! Amazed that over a period of few days, we have already collected over 1 lakh gamosas bearing anti-CAA messages!,” tweeted APCC president Ripun Bora.

“Thank you for the overwhelming support to Assam Congress ‘My Anti-CAA Gamosa’ initiative as we have collected 1 lakh gamosas already. All of you have become an integral part of history and together we shall quash CAA, showing it the door,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi tweeted while sharing a picture of the gamosas.

 “Over 1 lakh Gamosas inscribed with anti-CAA testimonials in just a couple of days speak volumes of the commitment & tremendous support of our people towards Assam Congress’ ‘My Anti-CAA Gamosa’ campaign! Let’s continue adding to this number and show BJP’s CAA the exit route!,” tweeted APCC leader Debabrata Saikia.

You might also like
National

New Delhi: Women Exempted from Odd-Even Scheme

Regional

2 killed at North Guwahati JICA project site

Top Stories

Flood rages, Civil society, Pol. parties and Pressure groups sleep

Regional

Know your Lok Sabha constituency: Karimganj

Top Stories

Cotton Hostel turned quarantine centre

Top Stories

AJYCP To Move SC seeking ILP for Assam

Comments
Loading...