APCC Collects Over 1 Lakh Gamosas For Anti-CAA Memorial

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has collected over 1 lakh Anti-CAA gamosas so far through its collection drive which was announced early this month.

APCC had promised to build Anti-CAA memorial in Guwahati if voted to power and put up the signed gamosas on it.

“Resonating with the plight of the people in Assam, the Congress cadres have been able to garner over one lakh gamosa through its door-to-door collection drive. In just a few days, people from across the State have poured their sentiments, on their Gamosas and handed them over to various senior Congress leaders, marking their dissent against the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) introduced by the BJP Government,” the Congress said in a statement.

“1 lakh gamosas within days is a testimony of the extraordinary response from across the State to Assam Congress’ ‘My Anti-CAA Gamosa’ collection drive! Grateful to people for coming all out in support of our endeavours to ensure CAA is out for good in Assam,” said Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi.

“Our hope for a united and prosperous future for Assam is alive and thriving, as people have truly risen up to fight back divisive forces! Amazed that over a period of few days, we have already collected over 1 lakh gamosas bearing anti-CAA messages!,” tweeted APCC president Ripun Bora.

“Thank you for the overwhelming support to Assam Congress ‘My Anti-CAA Gamosa’ initiative as we have collected 1 lakh gamosas already. All of you have become an integral part of history and together we shall quash CAA, showing it the door,” Congress Lok Sabha MP Pradyut Bordoloi tweeted while sharing a picture of the gamosas.

“Over 1 lakh Gamosas inscribed with anti-CAA testimonials in just a couple of days speak volumes of the commitment & tremendous support of our people towards Assam Congress’ ‘My Anti-CAA Gamosa’ campaign! Let’s continue adding to this number and show BJP’s CAA the exit route!,” tweeted APCC leader Debabrata Saikia.