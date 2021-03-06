APCC Demands Second Round Of Priyanka Gandhi’s Visit To Assam

After Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s “successful” visit in Assam, the Congress state unit has asked for another round of campaign ahead of the upcoming assembly polls.

During Priyanka’s visit to Assam, there was a lot of discussion about meeting tea garden labourers, especially women labourers. In a report sent to the central leadership of the party, the State Congress Committee has now asked for another visit from Priyanka.

The Pradesh Congress Committee, while terming Priyanka’s visit as “very successful” in a report, has said that her campaign may change the picture in the upcoming state assembly elections slated to take place between March 27 to April 6 in three phases.

According to information received from sources, this demand has also reached the 49-year-old and she has asked her colleagues to finalise the dates for her second tour to Assam.

According to Congress sources, even though Priyanka is currently focussed on Assam, there has been a demand that she should campaign in other poll-bound states as well.

Significantly, for decades, whether it is Lok Sabha elections or elections in the states, only Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi have been leading the election campaign of the Congress. Priyanka has confined herself to Amethi and Rae Bareli where she would manage her mother and her brother’s Lok Sabha constituencies.

After being appointed as the general secretary and given charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka is active in the entire state, but after going to Assam, she indicated that she is ready to campaign across the country at the behest of the party.

The interim president of the party in five states, Sonia, is unlikely to campaign or address rallies in these elections. However, the party says that she would use the means of digital and social media to spread her voice to the people of the five electoral states and will also appeal for votes through video messages.

Meanwhile, Rahul has been campaigning in other electoral states like Kerala, Karnataka, and Assam. (ANI)