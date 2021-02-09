APCC Launches ‘Assam Bachao’ Social Media Video Contest

The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Tuesday launched ‘Assam Bachao Social Media Video Contest’ asking people to make two-minute videos about the biggest issues and problems that the state is facing.

APCC President Ripun Bora said that the best videos shall win prizes which consist of iphone and cash. To participate in the contest, people have to post video along with the hashtag #AssamBachao on any major issues of the state, said Bora while addressing a press conference today at Rajiv Bhawan.

Launching the campaign, Gaurav Gogoi said, “The first step to solve a problem is to acknowledge and understand a problem. This campaign is the first step. The feedback from this campaign will tell us what are the most urgent issues to be taken up in our manifesto.”

The contest which was launched today will continue for the next ten days up to February 19. Congress leaders and workers from across the state can also participate in the campaign. Those under 18 or is not eligible to vote or any Assamese living Abroad can also participate in the campaign.