APCC Urges EC To Cancel BJP MLA’s Candidature For Threatening Scribe

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee condemned BJP MLA Pijush Hazarika’s act of threatening Pratidin Time journalist Nazrul Islam with severe repercussions over an audio call on Thursday for showing a video of his wife Aimee Baruah during electioneering in Jagi Road a few days ago that had a wide reach across social media. APCC urged the Election Commission to disqualify Pijush Hazarika’s candidature and issue an FIR against him for creating fear and hate among the public.

In this connection, the APCC filed a memorandum to the Chief Electoral Officer Nitin Khade today.

The statement read: “…where in a viral call recording between Sri Pijush Hazarika and Nazrul Islam it is found that Sri Pijush Hazarika using unparliamentary words threatened Nazrul Islam with dire consequences for showing a video of his wife, Smt. Aimee Baruah, recorded during her election campaign in Jagiroad in the news channel “Pratidin Time”. Sri Pijush Hazarika found to have stated that Pratidin cannot save Nazrul Islam and he asked Nazrul Islam to get ready to face the consequences for showing his wife’s news. He also warned Nazrul Islam allegedly for doing “Miya Politics” to support Congress and “Aajmal Party” i.e. AIUDF and threatened him that he will spoil Nazrul Islam’s life”.

It further read, “The said incident has put the general public and the voters of Assam in a serious threat inasmuch as News channels and Media houses are said to be the fourth pillar of a democracy, but when a reporter of a renowned News Channel “Pratidin Times” can be threatened by a present MLA and a candidate of the BJP in such a manner then what will happen to the common public and voters if they refuse to take favourable stand in support of BJP”.

“The said incident has clearly put the democracy of our state under serious threat and the common public and the voters of our state are now under want of protection from such threat. That apart, the words “Miya Politics”, “Aajmal Party” etc. uttered by Sri Pijush Hazarika in the said call has directly aggravated the existing differences between the communities of the state and has created mutual hatred between them which has clearly violated the Election Commission of India’s Model Code of Conduct for the guidance of political parties and candidates as well as the provisions of Section 123 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 & Section 171 C of the Indian Penal Code, 1860,” it added.

Assam Congress requested the Election Commission to “take prompt and necessary action against Sri Pijush Hazarika to disqualify his candidature from the present General Assembly Election and issue directions for filing FIR/Complaint against him inter alia under Section 123 of the Representation of People Act, 1951 & Section 171 C of the Indian Penal Code, 1860”.

Earlier this evening a group of journalists had registered a complaint against the BJP cabinet minister.