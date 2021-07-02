APDCL Faces Loss of Over Rs. 1000 Crore

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
APDCL press meet

The Assam Power Distribution Company Limited said that it has faced loss of over Rs. 1000 crore on Friday.

The statement was passed during a press meet of the APDCL in the Bijuli Bhavan on July 2.

APDCL official, Bhaskar Jyoti Bora talked about some important issues regarding the power bills while addressing the media in the press meet.

Related News

Govt Shouldn’t Play With Students’ Future: AASU

Assam: Real Estate Sectors Incurs Huge Loss Amid COVID-19…

Centre Sends Health Teams to 6 States with Increased…

Ecological Initiative of Biswanath District Jail

The state has received a total of Rs. 12.11 crore power bills marking today.

Bhaskar Jyoti Bora informed that previously, 70 per cent of people did not pay their power bills. And 53 per cent people are yet to pay their power bills currently.

However, APDCL has seen a surge in power bill payments this time compared to the past.

“The demand for power bills was 513 crore this time and the amount received is 508 crore,” said the APDCL officer.

Meanwhile, 611 complaints has been received on power theft, he informed.

He further said that the company had faced a loss of 1000 crore and a total of 2000 crore power bills is still left to be received.

“We have not been able to work well in the past due to the influence of the minister. Now we are getting enough moral support to work properly,” Bhaskar Jyoti Bora added.

Also Read: APDCL Customers Can Now Clear Bills In Installments: Power Minister
You might also like
Breakfast News

News Breakfast @6

Assam

Guidelines for Guwahati puja committees

National

4 Assemblies may go to polls with Lok Sabha

National

Vikas Dubey Who Killed 8 Policemen Arrested

Assam

No Guarantor for Mudra Loans: Tripura CM

Business

No hike in third party insurance this year

Comments
Loading...