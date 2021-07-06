APS Rumi Timungpi Appears Before Commission For Inquiry

APS Rumi Timungpi appeared before the Commission for Inquiry on Tuesday in relation to the APSC cash-for-job scam of 2013.

As per sources, Rumi Timunpi has been serving as DSP Special Branch of Assam Police.

APS Rumi Timungpi has given a written reply to the Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday.

Rumi Timungpi was interrogated for about four hours at the Commission of Inquiry today.

Earlier, The one-man judicial commission headed by retired judge Biplab Sarma has issued notice to 21 Assam Civil Services and Assam Police Services officers who are in service at the moment for their alleged involvement in the cash-for-job scam of 2013.

According to sources, the 21 Assam Civil Services and Assam Police Services officers who are serving presently have been sent a set of questions by the commission that has to be answered in written by these civil servicemen.

The commission has asked them to reply as soon as possible. After the receipt of written answers the civil servants will be then called for a face to face questioning.