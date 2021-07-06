APS Rumi Timungpi Appears Before Commission For Inquiry

AssamTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
APSC Scam Inquiry
Representative Image

APS Rumi Timungpi appeared before the Commission for Inquiry on Tuesday in relation to the APSC cash-for-job scam of 2013.

As per sources, Rumi Timunpi has been serving as DSP Special Branch of Assam Police.

APS Rumi Timungpi has given a written reply to the Commission of Inquiry on Tuesday.

Related News

Gauhati University To Hold UG 1st, 3rd Sem Exams Online

NIA Files Another Chargesheet Against Akhil Gogoi At High…

Manipur: Insurgent Group Announces Cash Reward for Fully…

Mizoram: 106 Children Among 520 Patients Test COVID-19…

Rumi Timungpi was interrogated for about four hours at the Commission of Inquiry today.

Earlier, The one-man judicial commission headed by retired judge Biplab Sarma has issued notice to 21 Assam Civil Services and Assam Police Services officers who are in service at the moment for their alleged involvement in the cash-for-job scam of 2013.

According to sources, the 21 Assam Civil Services and Assam Police Services officers who are serving presently have been sent a set of questions by the commission that has to be answered in written by these civil servicemen.

The commission has asked them to reply as soon as possible. After the receipt of written answers the civil servants will be then called for a face to face questioning.

Also Read: Proper Inquiry On SP Anand Mishra Is Required: MP Ramen Deka
You might also like
Assam

‘Best Farmer’ struggling after flood fury

Top Stories

DGCA directs airlines to stop taking bookings

National

Rajnath Singh leaves for a three day visit to Bangladesh

Entertainment

Dangal Girl Fatima Sana Shaikh Tests COVID +VE

Assam

History’s biggest election is on

Assam

Zubeen Recalls Tarun Gogoi as a Legend

Comments
Loading...