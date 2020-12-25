APSC 2018 Results: Bhadra IAS Academy Achieves Great Success

Bhadra IAS Academy, one of the leading APSC and IAS Coaching Center in Assam, was able to achieve great success in the 2018 APSC examinations. A total of 58 students of the institute have cleared the exam with three of them making it to the top three. The results for the same were announced on Thursday.

Among the three students from the institute, first position was secured by Kongkon Jyoti Saikia while Jintu Sharma came second and Nimashri Dauka came third.

Out of the 58 candidates who have passed this year, 26 have got Assam Civil Service, two have got Superintendent of Taxes, one each got Assistant Employee Officer and Labor Inspector and 13 got Assam Land & Revenue Service.

Last year, 14 students from this institute passed the examination.

The Bhadra IAS Academy is pleased with the success of all these students and thanked them for the dedication and hard work of the students who have passed this milestone. They also thanked all the teachers of the academy and said that their teaching methods played a pivotal role in the success of the students.

One of the students, Rakhishree Lekharu, who got a place in the Civil Service in this examination, thanked the academy and said that all the teachers of the institute were very helpful and guided her during her preparation for the examination. Besides conducting many mock tests, the academy also assisted her in the classroom or by phone in times of need, she added.