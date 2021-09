In a joint operation, Nagaland police along with security forces seized three trucks carrying illegal areca nuts on Saturday.

Seven people were arrested in connection to the seizure.

As per reports, the trucks were seized at Paramedical Colony in Nagaland’s Kohima district based on specific information.

The seized areca nuts, weighing 264 tons, were estimated to cost around Rs 1.58 crore in the market.

Meanwhile, the arrestees were handed over to the department along with the seized areca nuts.