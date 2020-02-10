Armed robbers Loot Cash in Tinsukia and Sualkuchi

Triggering sensation an armed robbery has taken place at the Sukanpukhuri region near Makum road in Tinsukia on Monday evening.

As per reports, the incident has taken place while a person named Sarubh Chand was returning home along with Rs. 40,000/- cash in his hand to his home, suddenly two miscreants who carried arms with them had fired his leg from a close distance and looted the money he carried with and ran away from the scene.

However, police had reached the scene immediately and sent him to the nearby hospital for further treatment and started an investigation in this regard.

It may be stated that such a similar incident had taken place at the Gelapukhuri road in Tinsukia district today around 2 PM where two miscreants had looted Rs. 2,00,000/- from a lady.

On the other hand, one another robbery had taken place at Sualkuci in Kamrup on Monday. As per reports, the incident had taken place when the victim identified as Bhupen Kalita was returning home carrying Rs. 3,00,000 from Ulubari SBI branch, two miscreants had robbed the bag of the money he carried with.

After looting the bag the robbers had fled away from the scene. Police have already started a continuous investigation to find out the robbers.