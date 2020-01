During an operation, Jorhat police have seized a 9mm pistol along with live bullets from a shop of shoes at the Borhula region in Jorhat on Tuesday.

As per reports, police have arrested two persons on the basis of the suspect for involvement with the smuggling of arms.

Reportedly, both of the accused have identified as Chandan Phukan and Baiju Kumar Sahu.

Police have already started continuous interrogation with both of them and started an investigation in this regard.