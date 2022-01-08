ARMT Organises 45 Show Puppetry Series To Promote Nutritional Behaviour

Among the total of 45 puppetry shows developed by ARMT, 15 will be live while 30 will be digital puppetry shows.

Puppetry shows promoting nutritional behaviours among children, adolescents and women were launched in the Baksa district of Assam on Saturday.

Dr. Anamika Ray Memorial Trust (ARMT) in collaboration with UNICEF and Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) government has set off to organise a total of 45 puppetry shows from January 8 to January 12 to bring social and behavioural change among the target audiences.

The campaign was launched today at around 10.30 am at No. 182 Borkhopa L.P School, Tamulpur of Baksa district in presence of Smt. Parul Bharali Boro who graced the program as the chief guest.

The program was also attended by Shri Victor Narzary, OSD, Department of Education, BTR, Shri Arunjoy Khungur Brahma, BEEO, Tamulpur, Jogen ch. Rajbangshi, Head Teacher Borkhopa High School, Smt. Manita Devi, Head Teacher, Borkhopa LP School, Shri Suresh Parmar, C4D Specialist, UNICEF Assam, and the ARMT team led by Dr. Moushumi Bhattacharjee, Senior Programme Officer, ARMT.

Speaking at the event, chief guest Smt. Boro, a Social Activist, Entrepreneur, and Vice President of AGRA said, “These puppetry videos will educate the children about the nutritional benefits that will not only keep them away from the illness but will also strengthen their health despite the prevailing situation of COVID-19”.

Puppetry shows or ‘Putola Nach’ as it is popularly known in Assam, is one of the traditional art forms and has been used to bring social and behavioural change.

In a new approach, ARMT has brought together both rod and glove puppets to bring alive the characters that will play a catalyst role in the entire series.

The series titled ‘Hiyar Phool Monor Pakhila’, will be shown in Tamulpur and nearby areas under the Baksa district during the campaign.

The main objective of the puppetry shows is to promote nutritional behaviours among both the rural and urban populations in the Baksa district. The idea is to create a ‘Jan Andolan’ on nutritional benefits among the people who are deprived of a balanced and proper diet.

It aims to reach a diverse population and will not only be limited to the rural but also the urban areas using social media.

Notably, among the total of 45 puppetry shows developed by ARMT, 15 will be live while 30 will be digital puppetry shows.

Also speaking at the event Shri Bhaben Deuri, IS and DEEO of Baksa said, “Health is a very important issue and through these puppetry shows, we deal with how we can procure good health by maintaining a balance between nutrition and wellness”.

It is to be noted that the series is comprised of 10 episodes, which were developed on the themes like a healthy diet, responsive parenting, malnutrition, anaemia, adolescent nutrition, and inter-generational malnutrition, care during pregnancy, breastfeeding, complementary feeding, and women nutrition.

