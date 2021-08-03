NationalTop Stories

Army Helicopter Crashes Near Dam In Pathankot

An Army helicopter on Tuesday crashed near the Ranjit Sagar dam in Pathankot during a routine sortie.

The Ranjit Sagar dam is located roughly 30 km from Punjab’s Pathankot.

Some parts of the chopper, that were found floating on the water, were recovered later.

Specialized forces and divers are conducting rescue operations. Only after divers go into the lake will we know what exactly happened,” the Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua said.

“The search operations for the two pilots are still on. Initial reports from the ground suggested that they have been recovered safely,” the army said.

Earlier, it was reported thatboth the pilots from the Army Aviation ALH Dhruv helicopter are safe.

The National Disaster Response Force is also assisting in the search and rescue operation in the dam’s lake. Police and Army teams are also at the site.

Also Read: Tripura: 2 BSF Jawans Killed During Ambush By NLFT Militants
