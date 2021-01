Arunachal Pradesh security forces nabbed two rebels of NSCN (I-M) and NSCN (U) on Sunday in Longding.

In a joint operation led by Longding district police, SP Vikram H M Meena, and Sixth Assam Rifles, arrested the ultras and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition.

As per a report of Times of India, self-styled second lieutenant Panpoh Pansa of NSCN (I-M) and self-styled private Pegang Gangsa of NSCN (U) were involved in running an extortion racket in Longding.