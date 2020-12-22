Arunachal: 53% Voter Turnout In Municipal, Panchayat Polls

53 per cent voters exercised their franchise for Municipal and Panchayat polls in Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, a senior official at the State Election Commission (SEC) said.

The fate of 36 candidates is in the hands of a total of 4,89,423 voters. A total of 2,58,894 electorates including 1,23,989 female voters and 7,080 voters on election duties cast their votes till 4 PM, a PTI report said.

The polling which began at 7 am was moderate remained largely peaceful. Re-polling in the booth would be held on December 24.

8,111 polling personnel and 5,360 security personnel were on election duty.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) were used for Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), while ballot papers were used for panchayats polls.

Altogether 6,500 candidates in 99 Zilla Parishad seats and 6,401 gram panchayats have won without any contest, Ete said.

The fate of 36 candidates – 15 from BJP, 14 from Janata Dal (United), four from National Peoples Party (NPP) and three from the Congress – for remaining 15 wards of IMC have been sealed in EVMs, while 17 candidates are in the fray for eight seats of PMC, where the BJP and the Congress are contesting in all wards and the NPP in one, the PTI report added.