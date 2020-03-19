COVID: Arunachal bans entry of all visitors

Regional
By Pratidin Bureau
0

Arunachal closes its door to all visitors in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

No issuance of Inner Line Permit (ILP) to all visitors and tourists. All Inner Line Permit issued earlier to visitors and tourists stands cancelled. Well being of our Arunachali people comes first: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

The number of novel coronavirus infections is increasing rapidly on a daily basis in India with confirmed cases nearing 180. Air and rail travel in India has taken a hit in wake of coronavirus pandemic with the Railways cancelling over 150 trains.

