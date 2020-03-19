COVID: Arunachal bans entry of all visitors

Arunachal closes its door to all visitors in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

No issuance of Inner Line Permit (ILP) to all visitors and tourists. All Inner Line Permit issued earlier to visitors and tourists stands cancelled. Well being of our Arunachali people comes first: Chief Minister Pema Khandu said.

As precautionary measures Arunachal closes its door to all visitors in view of #COVID19 pandemic. All Inner Line Permit issued earlier to visitors and tourists stands cancelled. Wellbeing of our Arunachali people comes first. — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) March 19, 2020

The number of novel coronavirus infections is increasing rapidly on a daily basis in India with confirmed cases nearing 180. Air and rail travel in India has taken a hit in wake of coronavirus pandemic with the Railways cancelling over 150 trains.