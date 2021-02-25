Arunachal Budget Session Begins, 7 Bills Introduced

On the first day of the budget session on Thursday, seven government bills were introduced in the state Assembly of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Civil Courts Bill 2021 while Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein introduced three bills Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (Amendment) Bill, Ease of Doing Business Bill and Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill respectively.

Moreover, the Arunachal Pradesh Indian Medicine Council (Amendment) Bill, the Arunachal Pradesh Legislatures Members (Prevention of Disqualification) (Amendment) Bill 2021, the Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill.

The Arunachal Pradesh Food Commission Rule 2018 and the Financial Statement of Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Service Authority from 2007-08 to 2017-18 were laid in the assembly today.