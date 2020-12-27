Arunachal: Ex-Education Minister Passes Away

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Former Education Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Khapriso Krong passed away on Saturday at the age of 70 years after a prolonged illness. He represented Hayuliang constituency in the state Assembly during North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) days.

Krong was the son of late Kaitabso Krong of Tahuliang village under Hayuliang PS, he passed out HSLC and higher secondary from Tezu GHS, graduated from JN College, Pasighat in 1975.

“Shocked and saddened to hear about the sad demise of former Minister Shri Khapriso Krong Ji. A veteran leader, he served the state in his various capacities and contributed to its development. My deepest sympathy and condolences to the grieving family. I pray Almighty for his noble soul to achieve the highest abode and strength to his family in this hour of grief” Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu took to twitter on his demise.

“Deeply saddened with the passing away of Shri Khapriso Krong, former Minister and veteran leader of the Mishmi tribe who breathed his last today after a prolonged illness. My deep condolences to the bereaved family members and prayer for the eternal peace of the departed soul”, Deputy CM Chowna Mein tweeted.

Meanwhile, Speaker of the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly mourned his demise and conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

