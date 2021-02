Arunachal: No New COVID Cases Reported Over A Week

In a major relief amid declining cases, Arunachal Pradesh did not report any new coronavirus infection in over a week.

No new cases were reported in last eight days, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

The state currently has on three active cases. The recovery rate is 99.64 per cent with 16,777 recoveries, while the positivity ratio stands at 0.01 per cent.

The total caseload of the state is 16,836. 56 patients have succumbed to the virus so far.