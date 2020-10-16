Arunachal Reopens for Tourists, Govt Issues SOPs

By Pratidin Bureau
The Arunachal Pradesh government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for tourists as it reopens after months amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu requested to follow the new normal SOPs to the tourists during their visit to the state. The CM in a tweet said, “Arunachal Pradesh opens today to welcome tourists. Get mesmerised by its beauty and rejuvenated by the purity of its nature. Those who dreamt- it’s time to explore…! Tourists visiting Arunachal Pradesh are requested to follow the new normal SOP.”

The SOPs Issued by the Government are:

1. Only pre-booked package tours, exclusively through local tours operators of the state will be allowed to operate. All tourist transport and ground handling services, including pick up/drop, will be through authorised local travel agents/tour operators

2. Protocol for local tour operator: All tourists should possess a valid Covid-19 negative certificate (RTPCRor True NAT test) from ICMR designated laboratory/facility, not more than 72 hours prior to the date of arrival, a government notification read.

3. All tourists and accompanying drivers and guides of the tour from outside the state should adhere to Covid-19 inter-state traveller testing protocol issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Arunachal Pradesh.

4. Tourists should strictly observe social distancing norms with a physical distance of two meters per person. Family groups can stay together if they ensure that they are at least two meters away from other individuals or family groups.

5. Tourists should wear a protective face mask while within the premises of any tourist destination. All payments should be done through digital modes, wherever possible. The use of the Aarogya Setu app is mandatory for tourists, tour guides, and drivers.

