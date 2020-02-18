Arup Borbora, Jahnu Barua signal at new political party formation

Advocate Arup Borbora and filmmaker Jahnu Barua on Tuesday signaled at forming a new political party in Assam before April 2020. To pave way for proper development in the State, both Borbora and Barua informed about the launch of a new political party in Assam.

Addressing the media in Sivasagar, the convener of Ancholikatabad Suraksha Mancha, Arup Borbora said, “It is a historical necessity to have honest and uncompromising regional political party with an inclusive outlook, embracing all ethnic communities. Discussions are on regarding the same.”

However, Jahnu Barua said that he will be refraining from joining active politics. According to reports, both Borbora and Barua have already ventured into the promotional process of the party in the State.

It may be mentioned here that after the Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed in Lok Sabha, there have been talks about a new political party in Assam with Zubeen Garg and AASU leaders hinting at forming a new party to fight Sarbanada Sonowal-led BJP government in 2021 assembly elections.