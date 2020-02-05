Arvind Kejriwal Invites Amit Shah for a Debate

As the deadline for the BJP to announce a chief ministerial candidate for Delhi ended at 1 PM, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to debate him in public ahead of the Delhi election on February 8.

Kejriwal said, “Debate is good, come, let us debate. Amit Shah said vote us, we will give you chief minister.”

The Delhi CM further stated that Delhi wants to know why they should vote for BJP adding they want to know from the country’s home minister why he cannot get the Shaheen Bagh road opened, why to do dirty politics. How this son of Delhi a terrorist, asked Kejriwal.

Challenging the ruling party to at least name “likely candidates” for chief minister, Kejriwal names a few leaders like Vijay, Manoj Tiwari, Smriti Irani or Hardeep Puri.

Kejriwal had declared on Sunday that if the BJP named a chief ministerial candidate for Delhi by 1 pm, he would debate with that person. He said that it was unacceptable for Amit Shah to demand a blank cheque from the people of Delhi.

In most elections, the BJP has sought votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showcasing the party’s achievements at the Centre, instead of highlighting local candidates.

Kejriwal and AAP have repeatedly ridiculed the BJP for its lack of a Chief Ministerial candidate. The Chief Minister even tweeted a Happy New Year wish to the “7 Chief Minister candidates of Delhi BJP”, with a large banner featuring Manoj Tiwari, Gautam Gambhir, Vijay Goel, Hardeep Singh Puri, Harsh Vardhan, Vijender Gupta, and Parvesh Sahib Singh.