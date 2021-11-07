Aryan Khan Postpones Questioning Session Citing Health Issues

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s son Aryan Khan postponed his visit to the questioning session on Sunday citing health issues, reported media.

One of the accused in the alleged cruise drugs case, Arbaaz Merchant was summoned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for questioning on Sunday.

Arbaaz, who is a friend of Aryan Khan, was called in by the officers on Sunday morning to record his statement in the drug case.

According to media sources, “Arbaaz Merchant was summoned this morning. He was called to appear before the SIT at NCB at 11 am and he reached the NCB office early afternoon. Arbaaz is still at the NCB office being questioned by the officers for further investigation in the cruise ship drugs bust case.”

The newly constituted SIT headed by NCB Deputy Director General, Sanjay Singh arrived in Mumbai on Saturday to commence their probe in six drug cases.

According to reports, Aryan Khan may appear before the SIT for further questioning and investigation tomorrow.

Keeping up with their bail agreement, Aryan, Arbaaz and even Munmun Dhamecha were seen arriving at the NCB’s office on Friday to mark their attendance.

The team is also expected to record the statement of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s son-in-law, Sameer Khan who was arrested by the NCB in January this year and got out on bail recently, stated report.