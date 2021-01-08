Asomiya Pratidin’s Book on Bixekh Lekha ‘Somoyor Gadya Aru Anyanya’- Released

By Pratidin Bureau
Asomiya  Pratidin digital desk’s collection of ‘Bixekh Lekha’ (compilation of exclusive stories) “ Samoyor Gaadya Aru Anyanya” has been released today at Guwahati book fair.

The book has been released by senior journalists Pranoy Bordoloi, Paragmoni Aditya and Managing director of Pratidin Time Smitakshi Baruah Goswami.

Releasing the book, Paragmoni Aditya said that digital media surfaces all over the Assam. The digital media focuses on a particular topic in a depth which electronic media doesn’t.

Speaking on the occasion, Smitakshi Baruah praised the digital desk team of Asomiya Pratidin. “This is the first ever book from a digital team. The book will encourage the team and the topics carried in the book are very good.”

“I wish the team good wishes and encourage all to keep the good work in the future,” said the Managing Director of Pratidin Time. She also said that in the leadership of Associate editor of Asomiya Pratidin Prakash Mahanta, managed to bring the outcome of the young journalist’s talent.

‘Homoiyor Gadya Aru Anayanyo’ comprises of special writings on different topics including social, cultural, political etc.

Writer Anuradha Shrma Pujari, Nandini magazine editor Mainee Mahanta, Writer Paramananda Majumder, former Asom Sahitya Sabha President Paramananda Rajbongshi were also present at the event.

