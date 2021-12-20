Assam: 1 Dead On Spot As Speeding Car Hits Bike In Nagaon

A motorcycle rider was killed on the spot in yet another road accident that occurred in Kathiatali in Assam’s Nagaon district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as one Nabin Nath, a resident of Kathiatali in Nagaon.

He died on spot after being hit by a speeding vehicle while riding his motorcycle on the National Highway (NH) 36. He was reportedly on his way home from the market when the incident happened.

Meanwhile, the vehicle that caused the accident has been identified as a Mahindra Scorpio.

