Assam: 1 Injured Fire In Golaghat, Livestock Burnt To Death

In yet another incident of fire, a house was completely gutted at Ulutoli in Furkating in Assam’s Golaghat district on Friday.

An electrical short circuit is believed to be the reason behind the fire though it has not been established yet.

Meanwhile, one man was injured in an attempt to douse the fire. He has been identified as one Putul Bora

Many of the livestock were burnt in the fire while damages to property worth lakhs have been reported in the fire in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The fire was reportedly brought under control due to the fire department’s promptness.

