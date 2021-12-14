Assam: 1 Injured In Firing In Cachar Along Manipur Border

Meanwhile, one man was reportedly injured in the firing. He has been admitted to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) in Silchar, Assam.

A fresh incident of firing was reported in Assam’s Cachar district along the Manipur border on Tuesday. The firing was reportedly done by Naga rebels.

The National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) rebels are believed to be behind the firing.

The reason behind the firing still remains unknown as the NSCN militants reportedly fled after the shooting.

Police have reached the spot along with Cachar Superintendent of Police (SP) Ramandeep Kaur.

