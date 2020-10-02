Top StoriesRegional

Assam: 10 More Covid-19 Deaths Reported

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
140

Assam registered 10 more coronavirus related deaths on Friday, taking the death tally to 721.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Very sad and anguished to inform that 17 more COVID positive patients have succumbed to the disease”.

Out of the 10 deaths, three were reported from Sivasagar, two from Kamrup Metro and one each from Goalpara, Lakhimpur and Dibrugarh.

While informing about the new deaths, Sarma listed the names of the deceased in the same tweet –

Late Babu Deka (42) of Sivsagar, Late Kalpana Dutta (45) of Sivasagar, Late Mrinal Kumar Barman (58) of Lakimpur, Late Ali Hussain (58) of Kamrup Metro, Late Liyakat Ali (56) of Kamrup Metro, Late Dinesh Das (55) of Goalpara, Late Cheniram Gogoi (80) of Sivasagar, Late Farida Begun (54) of Lakhimpur, Late Ratan Kr Das (53) of Dibrugarh, Late Sidananda Das (76) of Sivasagar.

