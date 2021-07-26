Assam: 12 Year Old Minor Gang Raped In Khetri, 4 Arrested

A 12 year old minor has been gang raped in Uloni of Khetri in Kamrup Metro on Sunday.

The 12 year old is believed to be a resident of Tamholong who has become subject to the monstrous rape at Khetri.

The Khetri police have arrested the four rapists involved in the case.

The four rapists are identified as Bakul Baishya of Maloibari, Bikash Sarkar of Durung, Chiranjit Sarkar of Durung and Keshab Biswas of Nagaon, Kamrup.

The four rapists are undergoing interrogation with the police regarding the case.

Meanwhile, the victim has been kept in the Child Center of GMCH and is reportedly healthy.

Strict actions on the four rapists awaits.