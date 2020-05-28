Assam: 16 COVID Patients Discharged Today

Sixteen COVID-19 patients have been recovered and discharged in Assam on Thursday evening, informed state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

The health minister in his tweet said, “Glad to share that 16 patients have been discharged today in Assam after being tested #COVID19 negative twice. 15 from MMCH, 1 from SMCH.”

With the discharged patients today, the active cases in the state now stand at 746. The state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 856 with 73 new cases detected today till the filing of this news. The total number of discharged patients in the state is 103.