Assam: 16-Year Old Girl Tests Positive for COVID-19, Tally at 36

Another person tested positive of COVID-19 in Assam taking the tally to 36. A 16-year old girl has been tested positive of the virus, announced health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

The girl hails from Salmara in Bongaigaon district and is the secondary contact of a Markaz attendee.

The Minister in his tweet wrote, “Alert ~ A 16-year-old girl from Salmara Bongaigaon, secondary contact of a Markaz attendee, has tested #COVID positive. The number of #COVID19 patients in Assam now stands at 36. However active hospital cases are 8.”