Assam: 1637 To Compete For National Junior Athletics Championship

The 36th National Junior Athletics Championship is all set to kickstart on Saturday in Guwahati’s Sarusajai Stadium, making it the largest sports event to be held in India since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

As per reports, 1637 athletes across the all states and union territories would be competing in 145 events over the next four days. The championship will end on February 10.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Cabinet Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Assam Athletic Association President Lakhya Konwar will be present during the inaugural ceremony.

Participants under 14 to 20 age groups would be participating here.

Assam would be fielding 78 athletes in 90 events.

With 159 athletes, Haryana will have the largest contingent followed by Tamil Nadu (150), Karnataka (142), Rajasthan (110) and Uttar Pradesh (107).

Maharashtra and Kerala have expectedly dropped below the 100-athlete mark due to the escalating cases of coronavirus in the states.