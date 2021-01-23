Assam: 19 New COVID Cases

Top StoriesRegional

Assam recorded 19 new coronavirus related cases on Saturday taking the active cases to 1060, while no death was reported today.

The new cases were detected out of 14,427 tests conducted in the last 24 hours with a positivity rate of 0.13 per cent.

The death tally of the state now stood at 0.50% with 1,077 cases. However, 1347 patients infected with the virus have died for other ailments so far.

The total COVID cases till date is 2,16,976.

In addition, 94 cured patients were discharged, the National Health Mission (NHM) Assam tweeted. The recoveries have touched 2,13,492. The recovery rate of the state stood at 98.39 per cent.

