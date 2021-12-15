Assam: 2 Critically Injured In Road Accident In Pathsala

By Pratidin Bureau
The father-daughter duo was reportedly travelling from Barama in Assam on their way to an examination centre when the accident happened.

Two people were injured in yet another road accident on National Highway 31 in Pathsala in Assam’s Bajali district on Wednesday.

The accident happened as the vehicle bearing registration numbers AS 14 F 5974 hit a railing at high speed on NH31 near Pathsala.

Meanwhile, the father, identified as one Pradip Barman, has been shifted to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Guwahati in critical condition.

The daughter, Sagarika Barman has been admitted to Pathsala Hospital.

