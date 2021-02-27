Assam: 2 Killed In Separate Road Accidents

Two people have lost their lives and two others injured in different road accidents across the state on Saturday.

As per reports, the first accident took place at Dhansiripar of Assam-Nagaland border, where a cycle rider was hit by a Tata mobile vehicle and died on the spot. Later, the two injured persons were admitted to the hospital by the locals.

Meanwhile, in another separate accident, a person was killed at Nakachari, Mariani.

The deceased person was identified as Bhuban Gogoi has lost control of his vehicle and hit a roadside tree, and died on the spot.