ASSAM: 2 lakh people affected in first wave of floods

Nearly 2 lakh people in 229 villages in 9 districts of Assam have been affected by the first wave of floods this year.

A total of 29 relief camps and 6 relief distribution centres have been set up in the state. 1007 hectares of farming lands have also been affected by floods. Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) have been made and circulated by ASDMA for the relief camps in view of COVID-19.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today reviewed flood situation in the state at a meeting with the officials of Assam State Disaster Management Authority and top officials of various other departments at Assam Administrative Staff College. The Chief Minister directed for ensuring all COVID-19 protocols like social distancing, hand washing, wearing of masks etc. at the flood relief camps so that community spread of COVID-19 cases can be contained during the flood season.

Issuing instruction to Deputy Commissioners of all districts to keep soap and water for handwashing, masks for inmates while properly sanitizing the flood relief camps, Sonowal directed district administrations to ensure that no irregularities take place while distributing relief materials.

Sonowal also issued directions for releasing of ex-gratia within 48 hours by district administration for those losing life in floods. He also instructed the DCs to regularly review the relief distribution system so that accountability can be fixed if any irregularity takes place. He also stressed on the need to keep an information board in all relief camps showing details of how much relief materials have been received by every individual inmate.